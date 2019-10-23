December 4, 1928—October 21, 2019
Kenneth Owings died peacefully Oct. 21, 2019 at the age of 90 with his family by his side. Kenny was born Dec. 4, 1928 to Dorothy and Joe Owings in Mack, Colorado. They moved to Idaho when Kenny was 4. He graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1946.
Kenny got his pilot’s license the same week he graduated from high school. Then he was a mechanic for the Air Force at the end of World War II and was stationed in Japan. When he returned home after the war he married his high school sweetheart Violet White on Dec. 29, 1947. They had four children; Keith, Dan, Sandy, and Kevin and were blessed to be married for 50 years until Violet passed away in 1998. He took his children flying by the time they were six months old and three of them also got their private flying licenses. Some of their family vacations were spent flying to a remote fishing spot in the mountains. Violet was always glad when the plane safely touched down.
Kenny managed and was part owner of the Buhl airport for several years. He and his family moved to Twin Falls in 1964 when Kenny started Ken Spray, an aerial applicator service. He owned and managed this business for over 50 years and was also an aerial applicator for most of his career. Kenny branched out a little by buying some farms, but his heart was with his aerial applicator business. He gave flying lessons to many local people and had many close friends who shared his love for flying. He spent long hours working at the airport, but many of those hours were spent swapping flying stories with his cronies. Even after he retired he would go to work so he could see his buddies.
Kenny was fortunate to find love again and married Thelma Burch on Sept. 16, 1999. Thelma shared his love for flying and they spent 20 wonderful years together traveling, flying and going to their home in Arizona.
Kenny also enjoyed being a grandfather to his 10 grandchildren and recently his 11 great children. All of the grandchildren have been flying with Grandpa Kenny, most at a very young age.
Kenny was preceded in death by his parents, Violet, his wife of 50 years, and his son Dan Owings.
He is survived by his wife Thelma, his children Keith (Vickie) Owings, (Cindy) Owings, Sandy (Bill) Paul, Kevin (Sherry) Owings, his 10 grandchildren Nicholas Owings, Christopher Owings, Holly Owings Wuest, Steve Owings, Kent Owings, Dustin Owings, Tyler Owings, Jason Owings, Lance Paul and Parker Paul plus 13 great grandchildren.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 at Parke’s Funeral Home & Crematory, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. A viewing will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 at Parke’s Funeral Home. The burial will be at Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given in Kenny’s name to the Civil Air Patrol, 702 Airport Loop, Twin Falls, ID 83301.
Those who wish may share memories and condolences on Kenny’s Memorial Page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
