February 5, 1926—July 7, 2019
Kenneth O. Rose, 93, a resident of Shoshone, passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Twin Falls.
Kenneth was born on February 5, 1926 to Clarence and Lula Rose in Wirth, Arkansas, where he was raised with two sisters and four brothers.
Kenneth was a born story teller! His children and grandchildren heard stores of his youth from working hard for .25 cents a day to all the shenanigans he and his siblings were able to get into. Kenneth received an 8th grade education which in his time he could have challenged the education board to become a teacher. This limited education was not lost on him as he was a math wizard with figures and finances even into his 90’s!
Kenneth and Mary Dee Taylor were married in August of 1946. To this union came three sons – Larry Edward, Kenneth Marshall and James Tony. Mary and Kenneth had many hard times and many more good times. Both of them were hard workers – loving woodworking, upholstering, hunting, gardening, canning, but most of all fishing – as long as Mary caught the biggest fish! They were a great working team and even greater in their marriage which lasted 66 years until Mary’s death in 2008.
Kenneth and Mary moved to Idaho when Larry was two years old. Kenneth went to work for the Union Pacific Railroad as a section man and later becoming a Road Master where he was called to address derailments and other related rail problems all over the Northwest. He was known for being a tough task master and used his expertise to solve most any problem pertaining to the rails.
Kenneth worked away from home and moved his family to various locations. They resided in Hugo, Colorado for many years making their final move in 1971 to Shoshone, Idaho. Kenneth finally retired in 1985 and went to work full-time for Mary, going fishing and in helping his children in various home projects.
Kenneth will be remembered for his great love of his wife, sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, friends and his many God-given talents.
Kenneth is survived by: his brother – Peter (Louise) Rose of Wirth, Arkansas; his sons – Kenneth M. (Ellen) Rose of Bozeman, Montana, James Tony (Audrey) Rose of Hugo, Colorado; his daughter-in-law – Cheryl Rose of Glenns Ferry; six grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife – Mary; his son – Larry; granddaughter – Teresa; two sisters and three brothers.
Rest in peace ‘til we meet again ~ Dad, Granddad and great Granddad! We love you and will miss you forever.
A memorial celebration of life will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 1 p.m., at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel – 737 Main Street in Gooding. A graveside inurnment will follow at the Glenn Rest Cemetery in Glenns Ferry.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to a charity of choice.
Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com
