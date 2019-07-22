October 3, 1960—July 20, 2019
Kenneth (Kenny) Cordier, passed away July 20, 2019 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley, surrounded by his family.
Kenny grew up in Kimberly and attended school there. He played football and enjoyed watching it with his sisters and often argued whose team was the best. He also loved watching old western movies.
Kenny was the face of New Hope Center. He believed in his sobriety and passed it along to everyone he knew. He has also helped many to get their sobriety.
Kenny also worked at Salmon River Canal Company. He loved that job but had to leave due to his health.
Kenny was preceded in death by his brothers Danny and Timmy, his father Roy, daughter Kendra, and his grandparents.
He is survived by sons Jed and Daniel Cordier, his mother Karen Cordier, sisters Susan Cordier and Cyndi (Rex) Bradshaw, nephews Josh and Zach Moran, nieces Riley Bradshaw and Madison Cordier-Bourque. Also, many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
There will be a Memorial Service July 31, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, Idaho 83301.
