November 11, 1954—August 12, 2019
It is with great sadness that the family of Kenneth Karl Wiesmore Jr. announces his passing, after a battle with cancer, on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at the age of 64. Ken will lovingly be remembered by his wife, Elizabeth/Betsy and his children, Amy Packham, Stacy (Nathan) Green, and Ken III (Kristina) Wiesmore. Ken will also be fondly remembered by his five grandchildren, Levi (BreAnn), Demi, Brittany (Logan), Cameron, and Spencer, by his three great-grandchildren, Abby, Milly, and Hudson, by his sisters, Sharon Hunt, Marge (Bruce) Houser, and Carol (Steve) Nielson, by his brother-in-law, Ken (Judy) Foot, by his sister-in-law Judy (Scott) Pinney, by his mother-in-law, Shirley Foot, and by his 17 nieces and nephews. Ken was preceded by his parents Kenneth Wiesmore Sr., and Charlotte Wiesmore.
Ken was born on Nov. 11, 1954, in Los Angeles, California. As a high school student at Nogales High School, he played football, was a wrestling captain, a member of the swim team, and played one year of JV baseball. He enjoyed wrestling the most and placed sixth in the State of California his senior year. He graduated in 1973 on the Honor Roll. He attended Rio Hondo Junior College.
Ken married his first wife, Cheryl Wiesmore, in 1973. After having three children together, they moved to Twin Falls, Idaho and then to Kimberly, Idaho, where they raised their family. After their divorce, Ken met Betsy and they were married in 2002. They resided in Twin Falls, Idaho. They enjoyed many activities together, traveled to Belize and Costa Rica, and made frequent trips to California to see her family.
Ken loved life and time with his children and grandchildren. He taught them to work hard and play harder. He was an avid outdoorsman. He loved hunting, target practicing, hiking, white-water canoeing and rafting, trail riding in the Jeep, camping, and skiing with his family. Ken enjoyed taking his kids and grandsons hunting. Ken, Betsy, the kids, and grandchildren spent many wonderful days skiing at Magic Mountain and later at Pomerelle. Ken and Betsy became National Ski Patrollers and patrolled at Magic and Pomerelle. Ken enjoyed taking Betsy and his kids to other resorts like Targhee and Anthony Lakes. Ken and Betsy floated the Grand Canyon twice for twenty-three days each time.
Ken worked at Amalgamated Sugar Company for 36 years. He served as Union President and Idaho State AFL-CIO Vice President where he fought for benefits and employee rights. He became an active member of state politics. He was a member of The Episcopal Church of the Ascension and helped with the community garden. He volunteered for Habitat for Humanity.
Ken was an amazing man. He touched the lives of many people and was always willing to help. He put the needs of others first. His contagious smile, passion for life, and kindness toward all will be deeply missed.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension at 371 Eastland Drive North, Twin Falls, Idaho.
At the family’s request, please do not send flowers.
