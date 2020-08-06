Obituary: Kenneth Harrison

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

January 5, 1936 ~ July 27, 2020

Ken died peacefully surrounded by family at his summer home in Meeker, Colorado on July 27,2020 at age 84.

Born January 5, 1936 in Rifle, CO to Lambert Elmo & Ruth Murdock Harrison, little brother “buddy” to older sisters Shirley & Ruth. The family moved to Filer in southern Idaho early on where he grew up and graduated from Filer High School in 1954. Ken went on to graduate from the University of Idaho with a BA degree in wildlife biology and was the first in his family to achieve that accomplishment. He served in the United States Army and was stationed in South Korea where he was a radio communications operator.

He was married to Sharon Wilcoxson July 5,1959. They later divorced in 1978, but remained friends. From this union came three children, Debbie, Scott and Greg.

Ken went to work for the Federal Bureau of Land Management (BLM) in Shoshone ID and spent the next 34 years at several mid and high-level positions. In 1973, He was the first Area Manager for the Kemmerer, WY region and several years later, including stints in Cheyenne WY and Washington DC, retired in 1995 as the State of Utah Deputy Director for the BLM .