Obituary: Kenneth Eugene Rinehart

May 25, 1925—August 10, 2011
January 11, 1928—June 19, 2020
Our Dad, Kenneth “Ken” Rinehart was reunited with our Mom, Joy Marie Rinehart on June 19, 2020. They were married for 65 years before Mom’s passing.
Dad was born in Lawton, Oklahoma to John and Callie (Dodd) Rinehart. He was a Journeyman Wireman and a proud member of IBEW Local 449 for close to 50 years. He was a “HAM” Radio Operator for many years and proudly displayed license plates with his call sign K7DCV. He loved to hunt and fish and loved horses, dogs, cats, and all other of God’s creatures big and small, furred, finned and feathered.
Mom was born in Frogville, Oklahoma to Charles Oris and Lilly (Bohanan) Houston. She and Dad came out to Idaho in 1948. She worked in several bakeries, including Safeway and Albertson’s for many years and was well known in Twin Falls for her beautifully decorated birthday and wedding cakes. She was a self-taught artist who could paint beautiful scenery and wildlife pictures and just about any media you could think of, many of which she donated to charities for fund raisers. She loved music, especially piano and taught herself to play. She was forever proud of her Native American ancestry and was a proud member of the Choctaw Nation. She loved animals and was in heaven when she and dad moved to Seeley Lake, Montana where she was surrounded by many animals and birds that she so dearly loved. She passed away at home there in 2011. After mom passed, dad moved back to Twin Falls to be closer to his sons and grandkids.
Dad was preceded in death by his parents, sister Charlene, infant brother Donnie and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Mom was preceded in death by her parents, as well as numerous brothers and sisters.
Mom and Dad are survived by three sons, Gary Rinehart, Ronnie (Sheila) Rinehart, and Dennis (Lynn) Rinehart, four grandchildren, Scott (Jennifer) Rinehart, Kendra (Rick) Verhoeven, Garrett Rinehart three bonus grandchildren, Melissa Cleland, Whitney Hutchison (James) and Alex Castagno, three great-grandchildren and two bonus great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the staff at Syringa Place for all their support and love for our Dad over the past few years and most recently, the nurses and staff at Auburn Crest Hospice for their professional care and devotion to our Dad in his last days.
In keeping with Mom and Dad’s wishes, there will be no services. Cremation for Dad is under the care of Rosenau Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers or cards please just say a prayer for our Mom and Dad, hug your loved ones and go out and enjoy all that God has created.
