Obituary: Kenneth Eugene Rinehart

Dad was born in Lawton, Oklahoma to John and Callie (Dodd) Rinehart. He was a Journeyman Wireman and a proud member of IBEW Local 449 for close to 50 years. He was a “HAM” Radio Operator for many years and proudly displayed license plates with his call sign K7DCV. He loved to hunt and fish and loved horses, dogs, cats, and all other of God’s creatures big and small, furred, finned and feathered.

Mom was born in Frogville, Oklahoma to Charles Oris and Lilly (Bohanan) Houston. She and Dad came out to Idaho in 1948. She worked in several bakeries, including Safeway and Albertson’s for many years and was well known in Twin Falls for her beautifully decorated birthday and wedding cakes. She was a self-taught artist who could paint beautiful scenery and wildlife pictures and just about any media you could think of, many of which she donated to charities for fund raisers. She loved music, especially piano and taught herself to play. She was forever proud of her Native American ancestry and was a proud member of the Choctaw Nation. She loved animals and was in heaven when she and dad moved to Seeley Lake, Montana where she was surrounded by many animals and birds that she so dearly loved. She passed away at home there in 2011. After mom passed, dad moved back to Twin Falls to be closer to his sons and grandkids.