Obituary: Kenneth Edward Smith
0 entries

Obituary: Kenneth Edward Smith

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Obituary: Kenneth Edward Smith

May 17,1929 – April 8, 2020

Kenneth Edward Smith passed away at home in Jerome, Idaho on April 8, 2020. He was 90 years old. He was born on May 17, 1929 to Paul and Olga (Crawford) Smith at their home in Keytesville Missouri.

Ken grew up and worked on the Smith family farm in Keytesville. He had nine siblings, Harold, Wayne, Benton, Betty, Paul Wesley, Dorothy, Jeanette, Kathryn, and Edna. It was a home filled with love.

He graduated from Keytesville High School in 1947 and served in the U.S. Army from 1951 until 1953, then in the Army Reserve.

He moved to Chino, California in 1955. Ken returned to Missouri to marry Patsy Bennett on September 1, 1956, then brought her to California where their sons Duane (1957) and Darrell (1958) were born. He worked many years on the egg ranch of Gerald Brown on Central Avenue in Chino. During the 1970s, the chickens were replaced by Christmas trees and the egg ranch became the Smith and Brown Christmas Tree Farm. Ken and Pat moved back to Missouri in 1981, settling in the town of Fayette. He worked at the Fayette courthouse and high school until his retirement from the school in 1991. They moved to Jerome Idaho in 2001. In retirement Ken loved taking care of his yard, gardening, and woodworking in his shop. His greatest joy came from helping others as was evident by his smile when he was doing that. He grew up in, and was a very active member of the Methodist church for most of his life. He joined the Church of the Nazarene in Twin Falls, Idaho in 2006.

Kenneth is survived by the love of his life, Patsy Smith, sons Duane (Candee) Smith of Brunswick MO and Darrell (Susan) Smith of Chino CA, sisters Kathryn Smith of Kansas City MO and Edna Smith of Springfield MO, five grandchildren (Jason, Jared, Heather, Shaun, and Sara), eight great grandchildren, brother-in-law Dick Bennett of Brunswick MO, and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service and interment will take place in Missouri sometime in the future.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the following organizations.

Hospice Visions, Inc.

1770 Park View Drive

Twin Falls, ID 83301

Phone: 208-735-0121

Mountain Humane Animal Shelter

P.O. Box 1496

Hailey, ID 83333

Phone 208-788-4351

www.mountainhumane.org

To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News