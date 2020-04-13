Obituary: Kenneth Edward Smith

He moved to Chino, California in 1955. Ken returned to Missouri to marry Patsy Bennett on September 1, 1956, then brought her to California where their sons Duane (1957) and Darrell (1958) were born. He worked many years on the egg ranch of Gerald Brown on Central Avenue in Chino. During the 1970s, the chickens were replaced by Christmas trees and the egg ranch became the Smith and Brown Christmas Tree Farm. Ken and Pat moved back to Missouri in 1981, settling in the town of Fayette. He worked at the Fayette courthouse and high school until his retirement from the school in 1991. They moved to Jerome Idaho in 2001. In retirement Ken loved taking care of his yard, gardening, and woodworking in his shop. His greatest joy came from helping others as was evident by his smile when he was doing that. He grew up in, and was a very active member of the Methodist church for most of his life. He joined the Church of the Nazarene in Twin Falls, Idaho in 2006.