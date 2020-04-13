Obituary: Kenneth Edward Smith

May 17,1929 – April 8, 2020
Kenneth Edward Smith passed away at home in Jerome, Idaho on April 8, 2020. He was 90 years old. He was born on May 17, 1929 to Paul and Olga (Crawford) Smith at their home in Keytesville Missouri.
Ken grew up and worked on the Smith family farm in Keytesville. He had nine siblings, Harold, Wayne, Benton, Betty, Paul Wesley, Dorothy, Jeanette, Kathryn, and Edna. It was a home filled with love.
He graduated from Keytesville High School in 1947 and served in the U.S. Army from 1951 until 1953, then in the Army Reserve.
He moved to Chino, California in 1955. Ken returned to Missouri to marry Patsy Bennett on September 1, 1956, then brought her to California where their sons Duane (1957) and Darrell (1958) were born. He worked many years on the egg ranch of Gerald Brown on Central Avenue in Chino. During the 1970s, the chickens were replaced by Christmas trees and the egg ranch became the Smith and Brown Christmas Tree Farm. Ken and Pat moved back to Missouri in 1981, settling in the town of Fayette. He worked at the Fayette courthouse and high school until his retirement from the school in 1991. They moved to Jerome Idaho in 2001. In retirement Ken loved taking care of his yard, gardening, and woodworking in his shop. His greatest joy came from helping others as was evident by his smile when he was doing that. He grew up in, and was a very active member of the Methodist church for most of his life. He joined the Church of the Nazarene in Twin Falls, Idaho in 2006.
Kenneth is survived by the love of his life, Patsy Smith, sons Duane (Candee) Smith of Brunswick MO and Darrell (Susan) Smith of Chino CA, sisters Kathryn Smith of Kansas City MO and Edna Smith of Springfield MO, five grandchildren (Jason, Jared, Heather, Shaun, and Sara), eight great grandchildren, brother-in-law Dick Bennett of Brunswick MO, and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service and interment will take place in Missouri sometime in the future.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the following organizations.
Hospice Visions, Inc.
1770 Park View Drive
Twin Falls, ID 83301
Phone: 208-735-0121
Mountain Humane Animal Shelter
P.O. Box 1496
Hailey, ID 83333
Phone 208-788-4351
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.