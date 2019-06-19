Obituary: Kenneth Dee Edmunds

Kenneth Dee Edmunds
September 26, 1955 - June 18, 2019
Kenneth Dee Edmunds passed away on June 18, 2019 at the age of 63.
Ken is survived by his wife, Jane Edmunds (Twin Falls, ID); his children, Ryan Edmunds (Kari Dawn), Sean Edmunds (JoEllen), Eric Edmunds, and Deidre Miller (Adam); nine grandchildren; and two brothers, Richard and Bruce Edmunds.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ervin and LaPriel Edmunds, and two brothers, Tom and Gary Edmunds.
Ken was born on September 26, 1955 in Toppenish, WA to Ervin and LaPriel Edmunds. He served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and graduated from Brigham Young University with both a Bachelor of Science and master's degrees in accounting. He married Jane on June 8, 1979 in the Salt Lake City Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They moved to Twin Falls, ID in 1986 to raise their family where Ken had a successful career in land development and as a general contractor in construction of commercial and residential projects in Idaho, North Dakota and elsewhere, including Edmunds Homes and Frontier Moving and Storage. He worked independently as a consultant to a variety of businesses to develop financial systems and controls, financing, business expansion and management. He later became the Director of the Idaho Department of Labor where he oversaw Idaho's workforce development and other related services.
Ken was dedicated to service and education, and committed a large amount of his life to his community where he served as a Board Member and President of the Idaho State Board of Education, Board Member and Far West Regional Director of the US Youth Soccer Association, President of the Idaho Youth Soccer Association, Chairman of the Twin Falls Centennial Commission, President of the Twin Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, and other positions and roles at the Southern Idaho Economic Development Organization, Twin Falls Community Foundation, Southern Idaho Learning Center, the Magic Valley Builders Association, and the Idaho STEM Action Center.
Ken had a tremendous work ethic, was passionate about improving the world around him, and strived to be generous in offering his time and knowledge to friends, family, associates, and anybody else. He always encouraged others to pursue and achieve their goals, and was willing to work alongside them to do so.
A public viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019 at the Twin Falls Stake Center of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 2085 S Temple Dr. The funeral is scheduled for noon on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the same location. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Ken's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Bonaventure Mission and School, PO Box 610, Thoreau, NM 87323.
