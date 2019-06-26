{{featured_button_text}}

September 15, 1944—June 24, 2019

Kenneth Dale Huizinga, a 74-year-old resident of Heyburn, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019, at his home.

Ken was born September 15, 1944, in Cook County, near Chicago, Illinois, to Arthur and Ann (Boerema) Huizinga. He was raised in the Mini-Cassia area for most of his life. He was married in August of 1964 to Coyeen (Cody) McKenzie. He later married Ann Cueva in 1981, and they have spent 38 wonderful years together.

He had various jobs throughout his life which created lifelong friendships with many people. He was an avid golfer, and loved his family and friends.

Ken is survived by his wife, Ann Cueva; his children, Marcy (Ron) Haynie, Jim (Jenny) Cueva, and Carol (Colin) Gibson; an embraced daughter, Shawna (John) McCaffrey; two brothers, Dick (Jan) Huizinga and Bruce (Judy) Huizinga; one sister, Marlene (Alvin) Temple; 17 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 29, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.The family suggests donations be made to a charity of your choice in Ken’s memory.

