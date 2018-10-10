Try 1 month for 99¢

September 21, 1935 – October 8, 2018

Kenneth C. Easton passed away in Twin Falls, Idaho, on October 8, 2018, at age 83. He was born in Rupert, Idaho, on September 21, 1935, as the sole child of Clinton and Esther Bell Easton. He graduated from Paul High School in 1953 and attended Idaho State College in Pocatello for two years to study auto and diesel mechanics and welding.

Ken wedded Shirley Scott in 1956, becoming proud parents of three children over their 23 years of marriage. After divorce, he married Irene Roberts in 1979 and gained three step-daughters. Ken was a farmer and heavy equipment mechanic in Paul and Rupert and a motel owner/operator in Twin Falls. He retired from Minidoka County Highway District in 2000, returning to live in Twin Falls. He delivered Meals on Wheels for many years and was active in both the Rupert Lions and Twin Falls Monarch Lions.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two grandchildren and one step-daughter. Ken is survived by his wife Irene Easton; sons Bryant (Kay) Easton and Kerry (Cally) Easton and daughter Susan (Gary-deceased) Christensen; step-daughters Donna (Randy) Kienbaum and Debbi Roberts; and a multitude of grandchildren and great grandchildren. Ken is remembered by all as a kind and loving man, generous with helpful knowledge as Ken knew how to “fix” anything. He will truly be missed.

Ken wished to be cremated at Park’s Funeral Home and for his ashes to be placed at Sunset Memorial Park with no formal public service. A private gathering for close friends and family may be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Monarch Lions Club Eyesight Project at PO Box 628 in Twin Falls on behalf of Ken.

the life of: Obituary: Kenneth C. Easton
