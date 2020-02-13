November 25, 1940—February 10, 2020
Kenneth C. Coiner took his final golf swing on Monday, February 10, 2020 after a short illness at home surrounded by family. A celebration of life will be announced in the Spring.
Ken was born Nov. 25, 1940 to Helen Mary Albertson Coiner and Henry George Coiner in Twin Falls.
He is survived by his brother Bob (Chris Miles) of Eugene, Oregon and sister Debbie DeFede (Jim) of Boise Idaho. Ken treated his niece Jennifer and nephews Chis, Michael and Shawn like grandchildren—he remembered every birthday.
In recent years Ken enjoyed a special friendship with Heidi Heil and her family (Bradee, Laramee, Zeauxee, and Harlee Quinn, his honorary grandkids), and helped Heidi with the startup and operation of her business Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho.
Ken graduated from Twin Falls High school in 1958. He enjoyed class reunions and treasured life-long relationships with his classmates. Ken earned undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of Arizona where he was awarded a Master of Business Administration with Phi Kappa Phi academic distinction. Ken was a member of the business fraternity Alpa Kappa Psi.
Ken loved finance. He was a Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Twin Falls Bank and Trust. He taught Fundamentals of Finance at the College of Southern Idaho and lectured at many conferences and seminars.
Ken was a founding member of the Twin Falls Optimist Club. He paid many “fines” for his late arrival at club meetings. Ken donated his extensive golf club collection to the Twin Falls Optimist Club in support of the Youth Golf Association of Twin Falls.
Ken loved skiing and golf. He was a lifelong skier with family and friends at Sun Valley. He golfed with his friend Jerry Wilson nearly every week at Canyon Springs Golf Course. Jerry witnessed many of Ken’s errant golf swings, in a few instances followed by Ken throwing clubs into the course pond in frustration.
Ken was a loyal friend. He loved to talk and tell stories. He was thoughtful, kind, and generous. He thought of others before himself.
Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com. Please include tributes and photos on the tribute wall which may be included in a celebration of life to be announced in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Twin Falls Optimist Club.
