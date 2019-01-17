Try 1 month for 99¢

Kenneth Alden Davis Sr. passed away peacefully at his home on January 14, 2019—he was 77 years old. A ‘Celebration of Life’ and open house will be held on Saturday, January 26, 2019 from 2 to 5 p.m. at 565 Butte Dr. Twin Falls, Id.

Obituaries are written many different ways, but Ken asked for it to be like a ladies skirt, long enough to cover the subject, but short enough to keep it interesting. LOL! He wanted it to be known that he was stubborn and refused doctors’ orders, deciding to take it on the chin and do it on his terms. Lung Cancer sucks!! It certainly took him much more quickly than anyone expected. He was thankful for the time to spend with all his loved ones this Christmas Season, his favorite time of year.

He was married to the love of his life, Jackie Davis for over 54 years. Their love and life together was magical, the stuff you’d find in movies or sappy love novels. Ken was also survived by his children, Wendy & Robert Kolb, Raina & Tim Petersen, Kenny & Rhonda Davis, Jr; 16 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren; brother, Loren Davis, and sister, Twyla Stratton. My goodness, the love he had for his wife and family is beyond words ... love that could move mountains.

Kenneth Alden Davis Sr. did NOT fear death, he feared leaving all his loved ones behind ... husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, friend continues to teach us in death as he did in life. Stay healthy, happy and terrific “Piano Man”!! You will be dearly missed.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Cremation was under the direction of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center and Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. For full obituary and to leave condolences, go to www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Obituary: Kenneth Alden Davis Sr
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments