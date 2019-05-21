Obituary: Kenna Lenker

Kenna Lenker
March 5, 1984 - May 9, 2019
Kenna Marie Lenker, 35, of Sandpoint passed away on Friday, May 9, 2019 at her home from a sudden illness.
Funeral services were held on Thursday May 16, 2019 at Coffelt Funeral Chapel in Sandpoint, ID. She was born March 8, 1984 in Twin Falls, Idaho the daughter of Jan and Lewis Lenker. She attended Twin Falls School and graduated from Twin Falls High School in 2002. Following her graduation she attended Northwest Nazarene University and later Southern Nazarene University. Kenna lived in Oklahoma City, OK for several years before returning to Idaho. In 2013 she moved to Sandpoint, Idaho where she has since resided.
She worked in various capacities during her lifetime. She was a heath care provider for disabled adults, in the auto insurance business, and most recently in auto body repair shops as a receptionist/customer care representative. Wherever she worked her attention to detail and industriousness was appreciated by her employer. Perhaps her greatest asset was her genuine friendliness and kindness. Kenna LOVED all animals especially her beloved dogs, Dallas, who was with her when she died, Molly and Buddy who had died previously.
The family suggests memorials to Panhandle Animal Shelter at 870 Kootenai Cutoff Rd. Ponderay, ID 83852.
She is survived by her parents: Jan and Lewis Lenker of Gig Harbor, WA; four brothers : Shawn (Michele) and Lance (Stephanie) both of Roseville, CA, Korby of Nashville, TN and Keegan (Jayme) of Gig Harbor, WA; and by two nieces; Jordyn and Kaizlee; and 2 nephews: Peyton and Joncee, as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandparents.
Family and friends are invited to sign Kenna's online guestbook at www.coffeltfuneral.com
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Coffelt Funeral Service.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.