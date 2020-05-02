Obituary: Kelsey Hurst

Kelsey was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Her faith meant everything to her, and she truly understood the importance of eternal families after losing her older brother, Josh, when she was 12 years old. If she wasn’t enjoying time on the farm, you could find Kelsey taking or editing pictures for her photography business, spending time with her dogs, beautifying her home, or making the best chocolate-chip cookies and mini pizzas. She loved both her and Brandon’s family and was the best aunt to Paisley, Conrad, Alex, McCall, and Boone. Kelsey frequently loved and served people quietly and unannounced, most of which we are just discovering now that she’s gone. She held many positions in different lines of work, but some of her most treasured opportunities were building Kelsey Hurst Photography, Town & Country Gardens, White Pine Elementary, and most recently, Lulu Bella Boutique.