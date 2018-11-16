August 15, 1958—November 12, 2018
Kelly Schroeder, 60, a resident of Bliss, passed away on Monday, November 12, 2018 at his home.
Kelly was born on August 15, 1958 in Twin Falls, Idaho, the son of LaVerne “Vern” and Mary Schroeder. He was raised and educated in Bliss where he graduated from high school in 1976. Kelly later attended C.S.I. in Twin Falls.
Kelly farmed and ranched north of Bliss for many years and most recently worked for Bosma Dairy.
He is survived by: his daughters, Alisha Schroeder of Walla Walla, Washington, Erika Schroeder of Nampa, and Baylee Nelson of Gooding; his son, Bradley Bevercombe of Idaho; his father, LaVerne “Vern” A. Schroeder of Twin Falls; his sister, Debbie Cnossen of Twin Falls; and one grandson, Hunter Hellinga.
He was preceded in death by: his mother, Mary A. Schroeder; and his grandparents, Walt and Hilda Schroeder and Nell and Bill Lawyer.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 21, 2018 at 1:00 pm at the Bliss High School Gym in Bliss, Idaho. Burial will follow at the Hagerman Cemetery. Following the graveside service, a no-host gathering will be held at the Angler’s in Hagerman.
A viewing for family and friends will be held on Tuesday from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.
Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com
