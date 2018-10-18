Obituary Kelly James Price

July 31, 1967 – October 12, 2018
Kelly James Price passed away Friday, October 12, 2018 of an apparent heart attack. He was 51.
Kelly was born July 31, 1967 in Twin Falls. His father was serving in the military and his younger years were spent at various military bases around the world. He graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1985. After a brief time in California, Kelly lived in the Magic Valley all of his life.
Kelly married Karen Longfield of Surry, British Columbia, Canada, they were later divorced. Kelly worked at JM Kitchens for 19 years and was considered an ideal employee, always there and on time.
Kelly is survived by his mother, Louise Drum of Twin Falls; sister, Lisa M. Durfee of Cypress, Texas as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, James Joseph Price.
A celebration of Kelly’s life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 23, 2018 at White Mortuary, 136 4th Ave. East, Twin Falls with Pastor Buddy Gharring officiating. Services are under the direction of White Mortuary, Chapel by the Park, Twin Falls.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations in Kelly’s name to your favorite charity.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.whitemortuary.com.
