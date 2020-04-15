Obituary: Kelly Hove

August 10, 1940—April 12, 2020
Kelly Hove, 79, passed away from COVID-19 on April 12, 2020 in Twin Falls, Idaho. Kelly has been happily married to Dr. Kent Hove since 2008 and sadly leaves behind her husband, family and friends on Easter Sunday. She was a life-long Idaho resident who lived in the Magic Valley virtually her entire life.
As a small child, Kelly lived for a while at the Redfish Lodge near Stanley while her father reconstructed the lodge and surrounding buildings and grounds. There blossomed her particular love for the splendor of wild salmon, beauty of Redfish Lake and majesty of the mountains. Kelly graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1958 and attended the University of Idaho studying music and philosophy. Kelly returned to Twin Falls and began teaching piano in 1962. Shortly thereafter, she gave birth to her son, Brook Bond. She subsequently studied graduate studies in music performance at the University of Southern California. Kelly continued teaching piano for many years and taught many hundreds of students in Twin Falls and the surrounding communities over her lifetime. Having lived in the same home since 1963, many former students may remember coming to her home for weekly piano lessons and regular recitals on Filer Avenue E. Kelly was also known as Kelly Frizzelle, Kelly Bond, Kelly Brailsford, and Kelly Yost.
Beginning in the 1980’s, Kelly decided to record light classical piano music and sell it – first locally and ultimately nationally and internationally. Kelly took great joy in music and sharing it with others. Through her local company, Channel Productions, Kelly recorded four solo piano albums and sold well over 500 thousand copies throughout the world. Two albums were specially created and released in Japan where Kelly was well received. She and her music were featured in various books, music compilations, and films. One film was a Japanese documentary containing interviews of Kelly along with other relevant artists and others from around the world. Additionally, having been a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority at the University of Idaho, she was honored with their national Alumnae Achievement Award in 1996. Kelly was always proud to be a Kappa, proud of the University of Idaho and proud of Idaho’s beauty.
Kelly had a great love of the mountains and nature and often sought to express the wonder of nature through her music. She once said, “ultimately, my goal is to keep the music clean, clear and pure; just like the mountains, streams and vistas of my home state of Idaho.” During her life, Kelly also loved summers in Hayden Lake, summers on Mt. Dessert Island in Maine, snow-skiing on Baldy, ice skating in Sun Valley, hiking in the Sawtooth Mountains, drives in the country, the Nutcracker ballet in Salt Lake City, concerts in Minnesota, fashion, physics, philosophy, shopping almost anywhere and chocolate anywhere at any time.
We miss Kelly’s creativity, smile, curiosity and love. Fortunately, many of us can continue to enjoy her music.
A memorial service or celebration of her life is not possible under the current COVID-19 circumstances. The family expects to hold such a memorial or celebration at a later time.
