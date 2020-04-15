Obituary: Kelly Hove

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August 10, 1940—April 12, 2020

Kelly Hove, 79, passed away from COVID-19 on April 12, 2020 in Twin Falls, Idaho. Kelly has been happily married to Dr. Kent Hove since 2008 and sadly leaves behind her husband, family and friends on Easter Sunday. She was a life-long Idaho resident who lived in the Magic Valley virtually her entire life.

As a small child, Kelly lived for a while at the Redfish Lodge near Stanley while her father reconstructed the lodge and surrounding buildings and grounds. There blossomed her particular love for the splendor of wild salmon, beauty of Redfish Lake and majesty of the mountains. Kelly graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1958 and attended the University of Idaho studying music and philosophy. Kelly returned to Twin Falls and began teaching piano in 1962. Shortly thereafter, she gave birth to her son, Brook Bond. She subsequently studied graduate studies in music performance at the University of Southern California. Kelly continued teaching piano for many years and taught many hundreds of students in Twin Falls and the surrounding communities over her lifetime. Having lived in the same home since 1963, many former students may remember coming to her home for weekly piano lessons and regular recitals on Filer Avenue E. Kelly was also known as Kelly Frizzelle, Kelly Bond, Kelly Brailsford, and Kelly Yost.