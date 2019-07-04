June 16, 1963—July 3, 2019
Kelly Diane (Krahn) Martin, born June 16, 1963 in Twin Falls, Idaho to Morten Ben Krahn and Loah Lee Nelson, died on July 3, 2019, in Madison, NC. Kelly graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1981 and attended BYU and LDS Business College. Kelly was married on Nov. 11, 1989, in the Salt Lake Temple, Salt Lake City, UT, to Dustan C. Martin.
Kelly was preceded in death by her grandparents, Dorothy D. Cummins Peterson and Harold A. Peterson. Kelly is survived by her parents, Twin Falls; a son, Kenneth P. Martin, daughters, Darcy C. Martin, Kalena S. Martin and Diana L. Martin, all of Madison, NC; brothers, Lowell B. Krahn, Chicago, IL; M. Gregg Krahn, Gilbert, AZ; and John M. Krahn, Hagerman; sisters, Lisa D. Jones, American Fork, UT; and Aundria L. Schreiner, Edina, MN.
Kelly loved music. She played violin and piano. She also enjoyed quilting, watercolor painting, making homemade greeting cards, wildlife photography and genealogy. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She served as a full time missionary in the Toronto, Canada Mission from 1984-1985. She also served in many other capacities at church, often in the primary, teaching Sunday School or serving as ward organist.
Funeral services will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 4751 State Hwy 14, Eden, NC on July 6, 2019. Visitation will be at noon. The funeral will follow at 2 pm. Interment at a later date will be at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding, Idaho following a private graveside service. Colonial Funeral Home and Chapel—Madison, 127 Ellisboro Rd, Madison, NC 336-427-0205 is handling arrangements.
