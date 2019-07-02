{{featured_button_text}}
Obituary: Kelly Bruce Hewlett
Sherri Davis

November 1, 1955—June 26, 2019

Kelly Bruce Hewlett, 63, currently of Eagle, Idaho, formerly of Burley Idaho passed away June 26, 2019 at his home. Kelly was born November 1, 1955 in Twin Falls, Idaho to Eleanor and Lowell Hewlett. He graduated from Burley High and Boise State University.

He retired from Idaho Power Company in 2017.

He is survived by his wife, Janice, his son Russ, step granddaughter Gracey Nelson, mother Eleanor Hewlett, sister Susie Fairbrother, and brothers David and Tom Hewlett.

He was preceded in death by his father, Lowell and brothers Gary and Ken.

Services were held in Boise, Idaho

Celebrate
the life of: Obituary: Kelly Bruce Hewlett
