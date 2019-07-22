Obituary: Kelly Ann Dahlquist

August 20, 1958—July 17, 2019
Kelly Ann Dahlquist passed away on the evening of July 17, 2019. Kelly was the wife of John Dahlquist, mother to Torrie and Mas Kuwana, and daughter of Calvin and Marjorie Wall. Kelly was born in Rupert, Idaho on August 20, 1958.
Kelly grew up on a small farm in Rupert close to a loving family of grandparents, cousins, aunts and uncles. She attended St. Nicholas Elementary School, East Side Middle School and graduated from Minidoka County High School in 1976. Shortly after high school, Kelly married Mas Kuwana, Jr. and resided in the Raft River area, where they farmed and raised Torrie and Mas, III. In 1992, Kelly was remarried to John Dahlquist. They lived and worked in the White Bird, Idaho area.
Kelly always had an adventurous spirit and wanted to see what was on the other side of the hill. She worked for the U.S. Forest Service maintaining the Pittsburgh Landing campsite on the Snake River. Constantly seeking an adventure, she also worked with John as a manager at a wildlife farm in Missouri. Continuing to explore other areas of interest, Kelly and John returned to Idaho where she worked in community development at the Clearwater Economic Development Agency. Kelly was always interested in learning new things and sought new and interesting opportunities. She also championed the interests and careers of her family.
Kelly is survived by her loving husband John Dahlquist, her daughter Torrie Kuwana, son Mas Kuwana and brothers Wade and Wesley Wall. Her parents Calvin and Marjorie preceded her in death.
There will be a memorial service for Kelly in Lewiston, Idaho on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. PST. The memorial is at the Orchards Community Church, 822 Bryden Avenue, Lewiston. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes you to make a donation to the Kids Klub, 506 South A Street, Grangeville, ID 83530, which was one her latest community development projects.
