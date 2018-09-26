August 26, 1947 – September 24, 2018
Keith Wayne Nelson, a 71-year-old resident of Burley, died Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Hospital in Twin Falls, due to a cardiac event.
Keith “Wayne” was born on August 26, 1947, to Keith Stanley and Ila Mary (Hansen) Nelson in Brigham City, Utah. He spent most of his childhood years in Lynn, Utah, at the family ranch. Later, he and his family moved to the Burley area to continue their children’s education.
In 1968, he joined the United States Army where he went on to serve in Georgia, Korea, Texas, Germany, Washington D.C., and Hawaii, reaching the rank of Sergeant Major. After serving 30 years in the Army, he returned to the family ranch, and soon met and married his wife, Calleen. Keith worked various jobs in the Burley and Declo communities since his military retirement; however, he spent a majority of his time driving school bus for the Cassia County School District.
Keith loved to golf, and could be found either on the course nearly every weekday with his closest friends, or supporting all his grandchildren’s activities.
He is survived by his wife, Calleen Nelson; his mother, Ila Nelson; his sisters, Susan (Dell) Mitchell, and Nancy (Gary) Nelson; his children, Richard Nelson, and Monica (Paul) MacArthur; his stepchildren, Rob (Niki) Ramsey, Jennifer Zahler, Matt (Kara) Ramsey, Tyler (Katie) Ramsey, Kyle (Jill) Ramsey, Nick (Katie) Ramsey, and Allison Ramsey; and 26 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Keith Nelson; his brother, Gary Nelson; his nephew, Tyler Nelson; and his grandson, Braxton Ramsey.
Friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday, preceding the service at the church.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Declo Stake Center, 213 W. Main St., in Declo, with Bishop Scott Turpin officiating.
A graveside service with military honors will take place at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 1, at Utah Veterans Cemetery & Memorial Park, 17111 South Camp Williams Road, Bluffdale, Utah.
The family would like to thank all medical personnel for the care that was provided.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
