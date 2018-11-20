April 22, 1925-November 11, 2018
A lifetime resident of Burley, Keith Poulton, passed away at home surrounded by family on November 11, 2018 at the age of 93. He was an only child born on April 22, 1925 in Burley to Parley and Della (Hult) Poulton. Keith was a kind, gentle man that touched and shaped a lot of lives with his good heart and love of life. He built his life on integrity, hard work and a love for his family.
Keith was an avid tennis player, finding his first tennis racket in the trash and restringing it with baling wire until he could afford to buy one. He played many hours, entered tournaments playing against men many years his junior and volunteered to mentor youth programs.
He attended ISU on a football scholarship until the time he was called to serve his country in the Marine Corps in World War II. When he returned home from the military he began working with his dad in their mechanic’s garage. Keith met his wife of 68 years, Vivian Thompson, at the old A&W Root Beer stand in Burley. They married on November 22, 1949 and had 4 children. Keith built their family home shortly thereafter, raised their children, loved on their grandchildren and great grandchildren and welcomed many family friends with an open door.
Keith is survived by his wife Vivian, children Sidney Poulton of Pocatello, Dennis (Linda) Poulton of Orange County, California, Lynn Poulton of Burley and Sandra (Delno) Koch of Burley, 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 20th, 2018 at the Burley West Stake Center located at 2420 Park Avenue in Burley, ID. Viewing will be at the church at 1:00pm the day of the service with the memorial service beginning at 2:00pm. Burial will be at the Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley, ID with full military honors. Arrangements are under the care of Morrison Funeral Home.
