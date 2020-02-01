November 1, 1992—January 29, 2020
Keaton Oliver Clough, 27, passed away on Jan. 29, 2020 with his family by his side. Born prematurely on Nov. 1, 1992, Keaton weighed one pound, 11 ounces at birth. Although his twin brother Kaleb did not survive, Keaton had a strong will to live and was always a fighter. Many loving friends, caregivers, teachers, bus drivers and medical providers helped him live a rich and full life.
He is survived by his loving mother, Janet Clough; brother Tyler; wonderful grandmother Helen Shaff; Uncle, Don (Mary Ann) Shaff; Aunt, Sandra (Terry) Humphrey; Aunt, Vicki Stearns, and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Clayton (Nub) Clough; grandparents, Gene Shaff and Jack and Betty Clough, and twin brother, Kaleb.
The funeral will be held Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Rosenau Funeral Home with interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ronald McDonald House or the charity of your choice.
