Obituary: Kay Tipton

July 18, 1937—April 12, 2020
Kay Tipton passed away peacefully at age 82 on Easter Sunday April 12, 2020 with her daughter by her side in Corvallis, MT.
Kay was born July 18, 1937 in Twin Falls, Idaho to Ed and Emily Baker. Kay married Glenn Tipton on December 21, 1956. Together they had two children, Ricky and Glenna. She worked at Asgrow Research Center for 28 years as a seed technologist.
Kay had a passion for traveling and journeyed to many different countries throughout her life, including Australia, New Zealand, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Mexico, Canada, as well as many states in the United States. Kay loved gardening and had a special talent for growing beautiful roses. Kay was as honest as they come, a genuine friend, and wasn’t afraid to call it how she saw it. She was known for her sharp wit, her persevering strength, and her immeasurable devotion to her grandkids.
Kay is survived by her children, Ricky Tipton and Glenna (Tim) Chadwick, her brothers Eddie Joe (Shirley) Baker and Jim (Barb) Baker, her sister-in-law Velma Starr, and her only grandchildren Grey William, Presley Kay, and Kennedy May Chadwick. Kay was preceded in death by her parents.
A small celebration of Kay’s life will be held as a graveside service at the Filer Cemetery at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 18. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to noon. on the same day for immediate family only at White Mortuary, Chapel by the Park, Twin Falls.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given in Kay’s name to Idaho Elks Rehab in Boise. Condolences may be left for the family at www.dalyleachchapel.com.
Service information
12:00PM
Address Not Available
Filer, Idaho 83301
