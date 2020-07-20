Obituary: Kay Snider

March 8, 1939-July 11, 2020
It started on a dark and cold evening. I contracted mumps at the University of Iowa just before winter finals. The hospital Nurse Manager said she would release me for the holidays, if I would take it easy so I could heal.
After release, I was working the last daytime check-out at my dad’s Ben Franklin in Nashua, Iowa and noticed this beautiful girl as she passed the check-out with her mom. I didn’t see her again that day. Later, I told my brother about her, thinking they were about the same age. I thought he should find out more about her, who she was and where she lived. When I returned home later that evening, my brother was waiting up for me. This beautiful girl was my age and lived about 8 miles away in Ionia, Iowa.
We were married June 10, 1965. Over the years, she taught Second Grade, Head Start and Migrant Education. Her hobbies included master gardening and training Chesapeake Bay retrievers.
Miss Kay had the ability to make people happy and put them at ease in difficult situations. This kindness extended to animals, as well as friends and family.
She died September 11, 2020 at Ashley Manor in Twin Falls, Idaho. True to form she faced it like a lady.
She made our 50+ years of marriage real fun. For me, it was a great gift, unusual, calm and educational, filled with love!
A Celebration of Life will be held July 29th, 2020 at the Turf Club in Twin Falls, Idaho located at 734 Falls Ave. RSVP: to Turf Club: 208-734-2000 Cocktail Hour at 5:30, Dinner at 6:30 by July 22, 2020.
