Nov. 5, 1958—Sept. 22, 2018

Kathy Grove Aufderheide passed away peacefully on September 22, 2018, after succumbing to a long illness. Kathy was born on November 5, 1958, in Twin Falls, Idaho, to Ronald and Lois (White) Grove. She attended Twin Falls schools and worked in retail locally. She and her mother loved to go to garage sales together. She was an excellent seamstress and loved doing crafts. She was kind and thoughtful to everyone, including animals.

Kathy is survived by her two sons, Michael Human and Jerod Aufderheide; her mother, Lois Grove; her two brothers, Donald Grove and David Grove; her sister Tammy Grove; and several grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her father, Ronald Grove.

Services for Kathy will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 27, at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home located at 2551 Kimberly Road in Twin Falls. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the Humane Society at www.humanesociety.org. Thank you.

Those who wish may share memories and condolences on her memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com

