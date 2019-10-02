Obituary: Kathryn Sue Fennewald

July 30, 1962—September 28, 2019
Kathryn Sue Fennewald, age 57, of Hansen, ID, passed away at St Luke’s Twin Falls on Saturday, Sept. 28, from a short Illness.
Kathy was born in Twin Falls, Idaho on July 30, 1962 to Harvey Fennewald of Hansen, Idaho, and Leola Bodily Fennewald of Fairview, Idaho. Kathy attended school in Hansen, and Glenn’s Ferry, Idaho.
Kathy never married. Kathy grew up on small farms, and had a deep love of animals. She always tried to care for strays, and never turned any away. She enjoyed writing poems, doing art work, and spent a lot of her life helping care for her parents as they got old. She learned to can and sew, and make quilts with her mother. She worked at Twin Falls Grocery Outlet, and was a member of the Hansen ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints.
She is survived by her brothers, Larry and Theone Fennewald, both of Hansen, and Michael Fennewald of Twin Falls, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters-in-law, Pamela Applegate of Casper Wyoming, Connie Fennewald, of Hansen, and one nephew, Larry Fennewald Jr. Of Rock Springs, Wyoming.
Services will be held at Parke’s Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
