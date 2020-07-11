Obituary: Kathryn Lavinia Erickson

Most important to her was raising her family and keeping them safe. Being raised on the ranch had some dangers, not least of all was the presence of rattlesnakes. She taught us at a young age to recognize the sound of a rattler. She had us trained to turn and run as fast as we could to get her. She would then come out with her trustee shovel and make pretty short work of that rattler. She made sure that we understood right from wrong and worked at making us understand the importance of family and taking pride in this country we were so lucky to live in. You always knew you were loved and had a great love for your family. A testament to this is shown in the fact that all seven children participated in caring for both Mother and Dad in their later years. Fifteen years ago, we started doing everything we could to ensure our parents were allowed to stay at home. All seven participated, each one taking their turn, never complaining but truly thankful for the opportunity. To this day we are an extremely close family; the love and respect we have for each other is beyond measure. She so enjoyed the visits from her grandchildren, of which there were many; and they enjoyed the time spent with her.