Obituary: Kathryn "Kathy" Ida Doman Piper

August 12, 1941 - July 22, 3030

Kathryn "Kathy" Ida Doman Piper, 78, passed away on July 22, 2020. Kathy was born in Burley, Idaho on August 12, 1941 to Evan and Helen Thomas.

Kathy was the youngest of three children, and grew up tagging along behind her two brothers, Lynn and Neal. She would tell you that her brothers picked on her incessantly, but the truth is that they all had a close relationship and a good-natured way of teasing each other. There was many a card game later in life when they would have a great time goading one another to the point that everyone else would be in stitches.

Kathy was one of those lucky people, who as a child, met the person would become her best friend and "sister" for life - Anita Thurman (Woodhouse). The two of them shared many stories of all the fun and sometimes mischievous things they did growing up.