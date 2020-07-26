Obituary: Kathryn "Kathy" Ida Doman Piper

August 12, 1941 - July 22, 3030
Kathryn "Kathy" Ida Doman Piper, 78, passed away on July 22, 2020. Kathy was born in Burley, Idaho on August 12, 1941 to Evan and Helen Thomas.
Kathy was the youngest of three children, and grew up tagging along behind her two brothers, Lynn and Neal. She would tell you that her brothers picked on her incessantly, but the truth is that they all had a close relationship and a good-natured way of teasing each other. There was many a card game later in life when they would have a great time goading one another to the point that everyone else would be in stitches.
Kathy was one of those lucky people, who as a child, met the person would become her best friend and "sister" for life - Anita Thurman (Woodhouse). The two of them shared many stories of all the fun and sometimes mischievous things they did growing up.
In 1961, Kathy married Leon Doman, and during their 17 year marriage, they had 4 children. After their divorce, Kathy balanced raising her children with working a full-time job. She began her working career at Idaho Bank and Trust, followed by many years employed at the J.R. Simplot Co., and finally a job with Magic Valley Foods. She was always an early riser and a hard worker, never shying away from a challenge. She even went back to college in her 40's to obtain a degree, while still raising kids and working 40 hours a week.
In 2000, after a 20+ year courtship, she married Richard "Paul" Piper. The two of them enjoyed spending time with family, playing cards with her brother Neal and his wife, Linda, and attending church services and events. She made many church family friends over the years who meant so much to her. She had an unwavering love for and faith in the Lord.
Kathy loved her family dearly and was a devoted and loving mother and grandmother. She was always there to help them through difficult times and the first to cheer loudly on joyous occasions. She was a loving and loyal friend, a great wife, and a one-in-a-million mother. She will be missed tremendously by her family and friends.
Left to honor her memory are her husband, Paul Piper; her brother Neal (Linda) Thomas; her children Diana (Glenn) Clark, Barry (Jennifer) Doman, Kristen (Damon) Smedley, Shannon (Scott) Rickard, 13 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Lynn Thomas; her sister, Patricia Thomas and her grandson, Mason Smedley.
The family invites everyone to join them in celebrating Kathy's life at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Paul Congregational Church, 121 N 2nd W, Paul, Idaho. Those attending will be asked to practice State Mandated CDC guidelines. Services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert. A live webcast of the Funeral Service will be available at the following link: https://youtu.be/-5vDaRwmCII.
