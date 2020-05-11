Obituary: Kathryn Frost Goodfellow

May 30, 1935—May 10, 2020
Kathryn Frost Goodfellow left this earth to join her parents and siblings on Sunday, May 10, 2020. She was born on May 30, 1935 in Burley, Idaho to Ira and Vyla Dayley Frost. She was the youngest of nine children and learned the value of work on her parent’s farm in Burley. She married Richard Walker Goodfellow on June 3, 1953 in the Idaho Falls Temple.
Kathryn was devoted to her family and the church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was the mother of six children. She helped Richard on the farm outside of Burley where she raised her family. She served in every organization of the church, including Sunday School, Primary, Relief Society, and family history indexing. She and Richard served a mission in Nauvoo where she gave tours of the homes and demonstrated some home skills of the pioneer women.
Before their mission, they went on several wagon trains in the 1990’s, celebrating the opening of the west. They went on the Sesquicentennial Mormon Trail Reenactment wagon train from Winters Quarters, Nebraska to Salt Lake in 1997. She was on national television news when the wagon she was riding in tumbled down the mountainside just before they got to Salt Lake.
Kathryn was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Myron and Gerald, her sisters Eunice Read, Thelma Jackson, and Marian Harper. She leaves behind her husband Richard, sisters Celia Gilmore (Jack), Boise, Lorna Turner, Burley, Irma Lindsay, Burley, children Vickie Stumpe(Reg), Texas, Richard (Roseanna) California, Guy (LaDonn), Burley, Shelly Struchen (Jeff) Idaho Falls, Gwen Cracroft (Randy) Utah, and Shane (Cari) Burley, 20 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the Pella Cemetery, 400 South 450 West, Burley, Idaho. A viewing will be held on Wednesday evening from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert. The viewing and graveside services will be held in accordance with state-mandated social distancing practices.
