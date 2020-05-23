Obituary: Kathleen Regina Loughney (Sivulich)

March 30, 1950—May 13, 2020
Kathleen Regina Loughney (Sivulich) passed away, with her daughter’s by her side Wednesday, May 13, 2020 due to Early Onset Alzheimer’s.
Kathleen was born on a rare snowy night in Tacoma, Washington on March 30, 1950, the 5th of 10 children of Richard M. and Mary Loughney. She moved with her family to Lewiston, Idaho in 1958 where she attended Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School and graduated with the class of 1968 from Lewiston Senior High.
Kathleen had an outstanding and successful 40 year nursing career in Idaho, Utah and Washington State. She was blessed with a quick wit and lively sense of humor loved by all who knew her and those who appreciated her ability to keep a light heart. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Cloverdale Funeral Home in Boise, Idaho. For the full obituary visit www.cloverdalefuneralhome.com.
