Obituary: Kathleen (Kat) Katsoner-Sprong

Kathleen (Kat) Katsoner-Sprong, 69, of Twin Falls passed away on Tuesday March 17, 2020 after losing her battle with cancer. Kat was born Kathleen Alexandria Katsoner on August 10, 1950 in Santa Monica, California. She lived most of her adult life in California after attending Venice High School, in Venice, California. She enjoyed a career working in insurance. She married David Sprong on March 15, 2004. Together they moved to Idaho to enjoy a more peaceful way of life. Kat truly lived life to the fullest and she had a special ability to connect on a kind and personal level with everyone she met. She had a variety of interests, but especially enjoyed ceramics and participating in the local Twins Falls County Fair ceramics division winning multiple ribbons. She is survived by her husband, David Sprong of Twin Falls, her mother Rachel Cons of Twin Falls and a sister Diane Rodreguez of Culver City, California. Due to current events a memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a later date TBA.