October 29, 1947—August 1, 2019
BURLEY – On Thursday, August 1, 2019, Kathleen Joanna Romaka Gibson of Burley, formerly of Carson City, Nevada, peacefully passed away at the age of 71. As a faithful believer and follower of Christ, she returned home to a joyful reunion.
Kathy was born on October 29, 1947, in Gary, Indiana. Since her father was in the United States Army, she was able to travel to Germany and throughout the United States. At age 11, her family moved to Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas. She graduated from Burges High School in 1965 and later, attended El Paso Community College. Kathy was well known on Fort Bliss for entertaining the troops, especially during the Vietnam War. She loved to sing, dance, and play the guitar. She also modeled for the Air Defense Trends; an army magazine. In 1967, she was a finalist in the Miss El Paso Pageant. She worked for the United States Government for 37 years, most of her time being spent with the Bureau of Reclamation.
Kathy had the most infections smile, contagious laugh, and was embraced for her kind and compassionate spirit. She was known for many years as the Tupperware lady. Kathy spent countless hours with her friends in the casinos and loved playing poker. She had many friends and loved each of them whole heartedly. Kathy’s children and grandchildren were the love of her life. Kathy is very loved, missed, and will always be cherished.
She is survived by her three children, Robert (Kristine) Gibson, Michelle (Terry) Higley, and Rebecca (Eduardo) Velasco; her grandchildren, Michael (Adrienne) Higley, Teagan (Jared) Davis, Katie Robbins, Elizabeth Gibson, Catherine Isla, and Isabelle Isla; her great-grandchildren, Josiah Higley, Jonathan Higley, Rylan Davis, Josalynn Higley, Brexten Davis, and Kian Davis; her sister, Trudy Ketcherside; her brothers, John E. (Judy) Romaka, David (Sue) Romaka, and Michael (Susan) Romaka; and many nieces and nephews. Kathy was preceded in death by her mother and father, Florence Dorothy Larson Romaka and John Joseph Romaka; her brother, Greg Romaka; and her beloved granddaughter, Ashli Higley.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Gem Memorial Gardens, 2435 Overland Ave., in Burley.
Friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.
