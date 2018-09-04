Obituary: Kathleen Devey Lyons

June 5, 1930 – August 30, 2018
Kathleen Devey Lyons, 88, passed away at the Charleston Assisted Living in Cedar Hills, Utah on August 30, 2018.
Kathleen was born in American Fork, Utah County, Utah on June 5, 1930 to Walter Boley Devey and Alvera Creer Devey. She joined an older brother, Creer, and was followed by a brother, C. Richard, and a sister, Carol Devey Pulley. She attended schools in American Fork, graduating from American Fork High School in 1948. She had many friends growing up and kept in touch with a lot of them her entire life. She also attended Brigham Young University.
Kathleen met Kent Ivan Lyons on a blind date while visiting her cousin, Nan Shults, in Idaho. It was love at first sight. After many trips back and forth between Burley and American Fork and a shared year at BYU, they were married on April 20, 1950 in the Logan, Utah LDS Temple. They were married for 66 years at Kent’s passing and she has missed him intensely. We know that there was great joy at their reunion.
Kathleen was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many callings, enjoyed singing in the choir, was a faithful visiting teacher, and always enjoyed her association with the sisters in the Relief Society.
Kathleen was a wonderful homemaker and mother. She had many talents. Cooking, quilting, crocheting, knitting, and especially sewing were some of them, and she shared them generously. She also had a beautiful alto voice. Kathleen had many interests and belonged to the Cameo Book Club, the Mount Harrison Quilt Guild, the Burley Garden Club, and the Burley Library Book Group.
Kathleen and Kent shared a love of music and the arts and enjoyed going to many classical music concerts from the time they started courting. They also shared an appreciation of nature and traveling. There were few things they liked better than getting in the car and going on an adventure to see something new.
Kathleen is survived by her children, whom she loved very much; Karen Taylor (Ferris) of Draper, Utah, Anita Lyons of Lehi, Utah, Warren Devey Lyons (Verna) of Mesa, Arizona, Allyson Sterling (Kent) of Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Nancy Riess (Danny) of Nampa, Idaho. She is also survived and loved by 13 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren, with one due in the fall. She is also survived by her sister, Carol Pulley, and sister-in-law, Helen Devey.
Kathleen was preceded in death by her husband, parents, her brothers, and her great granddaughter, Sage Kathleen Bartlett.
The family would like to thank the many people who helped to care for Kathleen. In Burley, IHC Home Health, especially Ilene Harshbarger, and the kind ladies from Comfort Keepers. In Utah, the many caring people at the Charleston, Jordan, Lindsay and the other kind workers from A Plus Health, and Raelle from Visiting Angels.
The funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 8, 2018, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints-Star 2nd Ward, 96 S. 200 W., of Burley. Burial will follow at the Pleasant View Cemetery. Kathleen will be buried in a casket, made with love, by her husband, Kent.
Friends and family may call from 6 until 8 p.m., Friday, September 7, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 East 16th Street, in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting rasmussenfh@pmt.org. Kathleen loved reading. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Burley Public Library.
