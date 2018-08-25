Obituary: Katherine “Kathy” Sherman

August 15, 1944 – August 21, 2018
Katherine Rae (Hammon) Sherman “Kathy” passed away on August 21, 2018, at her home surrounded by family. She had been battling congestive heart failure for the last 2 years. Kathy was born August 15, 1944 in Prairie City, Oregon to Adin S. Hammon and Verta D. (Hinckley) Rainwater.
She grew up in the Portland Oregon area. She had 3 brothers, Loren, Ricky, and Ronnie and 1 sister, April. She spent several years growing up with her foster parents LaVerne and Stephen Fustos. She learned her love for fishing as a child. She loved to play softball and run track in school.
She married Richard D. Sherman on September 1, 1963 in Oregon. They had 5 children, Rhonda, Scott, Kristy, Jeff and Steven. They moved to Twin Falls and were later divorced. She also helped raise her friend Marilyn’s daughter, Cielita who lived with her to go to high school in Twin.
Kathy found her place at the Bowladrome and worked there for over 45 years. She loved bowling and found great joy in teaching kids to bowl. She spent much time with her bowling family and went on lots of bowling tournaments. She and her friends had a lot of fun at these tournaments and she loved telling those stories. One of her favorite places was fishing on the banks of Salmon Dam. She taught her kids, grandkids and some of her great grandkids to fish and she passed that love of fishing on to them. She also loved to camp and she spent a lot of time camping with her family and friends. There were lots of family camping trips with lots of laughs and where great memories were made. Her other love was watching Seattle Mariners baseball. She followed it faithfully and could tell you about each player and their statistics. Scott, Laura & Jenni were able to take her to Seattle twice to see the Mariners play, once in June of 2012 and again in June 2013, which she loved. In 2012 she was named the Ultimate Fan of Idaho.
She loved her kids, grandkids and great grandchildren with all her heart. She was very proud of each and everyone of them.
She was preceded in death by her mother, 3 brothers, her sister and one grandson, Shane. She is survived by her 5 children, Rhonda Tillman, Scott (Laura) Sherman, Kristy (Victor) Rodriguez, Jeff (Missy) Sherman and Steven (Gabriel) Sherman, and also by Cielita (Scott) Lennon, by her 12 grandchildren, Tia Tillman, Robert Tillman, Jr., Erin Tillman, BreAnn Tillman, Matt Sherman, Jenni (Austin) Vance, Brittny (Nefi) Rackham, Heather (Isiah) Evans, Stephanie Sherman, Shandrea (Sean) Freeman, Grayson & Charlie Lennon and her 22 great grandchildren and she learned shortly before her death that she had one more great grandchild on the way and she was so excited to have a new baby coming into the family. She will also be missed by her dog Bear. Kathy was the backbone of this Sherman family and will be missed very deeply but will be remembered with love for all of the fun and happy times they had with her.
We want to thank Visions for their hospice care and previous home health services.
Kathy will be cremated and her family will spread her ashes in one of her favorite places at a later date. The family will have a celebration of life on Saturday, September 15, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. at the Bowladrome, 220 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls which will include a memorial bowling tournament fundraiser. In lieu of flowers, you can make a donation to this fundraiser. Donations can be made out to Kristy Rodriguez and sent to 983 Madrona N. Twin Falls, Idaho 83301
Services and cremation are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel, Twin Falls.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.reynoldschapel.com.
