February 11, 1937—November 14, 2019
POCATELLO—Katherine “Joy” Ivie Barnes, an angel who walked this earth, was called home in the early morning hours of Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. She was residing at the Gables Assisted Living in Pocatello, Idaho, where she had been a beloved resident for several years. She was a longtime resident of Twin Falls prior to her final years in Pocatello.
Joy was born on Feb. 11, 1937, as the third of five children to parents Willis and Hazel Ivie residing in Mackay, Idaho. It was there in Mackay that she was raised and educated. She met her eternal companion, Vern Emory Barnes, at a youth dance in Moore, Idaho. They were married in Arco, Idaho, on Aug. 26, 1954 and later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple. They lovingly shared the next 58 years and many rich life experiences while raising and nurturing their six living children.
In 1983, she was diagnosed with breast cancer which she battled with much grace and came out victorious. It was through this experience that she found her calling as a volunteer with The American Cancer Society Reach to Recovery Program. She befriended and touched the lives of hundreds of women throughout the Magic Valley in her many years of service. She was awarded the American Cancer Society Volunteer of the Year by the Idaho State Governor.
As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she served in numerous callings including Stake Primary President and Ward Relief Society President. In 2000, Joy and Vern fulfilled a life-long dream of serving a mission for the Church and were called to the Independence Missouri Visitor’s Center. In May of 2006, they were again called to serve as temple construction missionaries during the building of the Twin Falls Idaho Temple.
You have free articles remaining.
She is most famous for her homemade bread. A batch of six loaves were made on at least a weekly basis. The family was lucky to keep just one or two loaves, with most going to friends and neighbors or others in need. Visiting guests were usually sent home with a loaf of bread and homemade strawberry jam. Joy touched countless lives while here on Earth – whether it was through her bread, her service, or her kindness – she brought people together in a way that only she could, the way only an angel could.
Joy’s survivors include her children, Barbara Seitz of Twin Falls; Colleen (Rob) Martin of Kimberly; Lisa (Tim) Kreft of Meridian; Brad (Sharisa) Barnes of Twin Falls; Mike (Kelly) Barnes of Pocatello and Brian (Cori) Barnes of Twin Falls. She is also survived by 20 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Vern Emory Barnes; infant son, Craig Barnes; grandson Brandan Seitz; her parents, Willis and Hazel Ivie; her brothers, Leroy and Vivian, and sisters Dorita and Sally.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Gables Assisted living in Pocatello for the excellent and compassionate care that was given to Joy.
A funeral service will be held in her honor at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Twin Falls West Stake Center, 667 Harrison Street. Burial will immediately follow at Sunset Memorial Park. Friends may call from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, November 21, 2019 at White Mortuary, 136 Fourth Ave. E. in Twin Falls, or one hour prior to the funeral service at the church.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.