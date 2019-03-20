September 2, 1955—March 18, 2019
Katherine Jean Williams, 63 of Twin Falls passed away on March 18, 2019 in Twin Falls, ID. She was born on September 2, 1955 to Eugene and JoAnne Murphy.
Katherine married her loving husband, Randy Williams on July 1, 1977 and they had two sons, Eric Williams and Kyle Williams. She was a dedicated gal, spending 15 years working at Safeway and then 29 years at Albertsons. She had more treasures than you could ever imagine, but she could tell you how special each treasure was. Katherine enjoyed many things however gardening, “land and water surveys”, and spending time with family topped the list. She was most proud of her grandkids and never passed up the opportunity to brag about them.
Katherine was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and JoAnne Murphy. She is survived by her husband, Randy Williams of Twin Falls, two sons, Eric (Kenya) Williams, Kyle Williams both of Twin Falls, and three grandkids, Kordell Williams, Gage Williams both of Twin Falls, Joscelynn Williams of Goose Creek, South Carolina, sister, Mary Ball of Emmett, ID, sister, Brenda (Tony) Bennett of Twin Falls, brother, Carl (Dona) Murphy of Caldwell, ID, and brother, Doug (Jeanne) Murphy of Federal Way, WA.
In lieu of flowers, we know she would love for you to plant some flowers at your home in honor of her. Memorial Services will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 2 p.m., at Whites Mortuary in Twin Falls, ID. Condolences can be left at whitemortuary.com
