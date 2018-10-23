Obituary: Katherine Anne Wheeler Koch

July 16, 1926 – October 21, 2018
Katherine “Kay” Anne Wheeler Koch, 92, of Twin Falls passed away Sunday evening, October 21, 2018 at Bridgeview Estates in Twin Falls.
Kay was born July 16, 1926 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Charles Leslie and Alma M. Wheeler. She graduated from Granite High School in 1944 and attended Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri which was then a girls’ junior college. She loved her two years there and met girls from all over the United States. She graduated from the University of Utah in 1948 where she was affiliated with Pi Beta Phi Sorority.
On October 20, 1948 she married William “Bill” Koch. He worked for Standard Oil Company of California and they were transferred to Twin Falls, Idaho in 1953. In 1959, he bought Self Manufacturing Co. with is partner, LaVear Thornock. They later changed the name to K&T Steel which is still in business today.
They had two sons, William W. and James Robert (deceased), and a daughter, Jan.
Kay was active in the children’s school as a room mother and leader of a Cub Scout Troop and a Girls’ Campfire group. She was a charter member of Chapter BE in the P.E.O. sisterhood and was a Sunday school teacher in the Episcopal Church. Kay and Bill were active members of the Blue Lakes Country Club and both loved the game of golf. She played in many tournaments locally as a member of the Ladies Golf Association.
Many winters were spent on the island of Maui in Hawaii. They belonged to the golf club at Kaanapali Beach and played in many tournaments all over the island. They made many good friends from the United States as well as Canada.
Kay belonged to several bridge groups and really enjoyed playing the game with her friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William G. Koch and her son, James Robert Koch. She is survived by her son, Bill, her daughter, Jan, three grandsons and four great grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center, Bridgeview Estates and Visions Hospice for their loving care, and her Bridgeview dining companions, Christal, Marjory, Pearl and her other dear friends at Bridgeview.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the CSI Foundation, W.G. and Katherine A. Koch Nursing Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 1238, Twin Falls, Idaho 83303.
A celebration of Kay’s life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 27, 2018 at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension, 371 Eastland Drive North, Twin Falls, with a reception to follow. Services are under the direction of White Mortuary, Chapel by the Park, Twin Falls.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.whitemortuary.com.
