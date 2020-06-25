Obituary: Kasie Becker

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

January 29, 1985—June 21, 2020

Kasie went to join her Heavenly Father on Father’s Day June 21, 2020 after a long fought battle with breast cancer. Kasie is a cherished child of Christ who loved our Lord and Savior. Those who knew Kasie will remember her passion for sharing our Savior’s truth, grace, and mercy in an inspiring and encouraging way to everyone she had an opportunity to have a conversation with.

Kasie Lynn Roe was born on January 29, 1985 in Twin Falls to Joe and Janet Roe. Kasie was active in sports at an early age, and developed a natural talent for girls’ rodeo events, participating in five events from the early age of 8. Kasie graduated from Kimberly High School in 2003. Kasie qualified to go to the national high schools finals in rodeo in 2001 and 2002. Kasie attended the College of Southern Idaho and then went on to Idaho State University participating on the rodeo teams at both schools. Kasie’s son Kaizer was born in 2007. Kasie embraced being a single mom and loved Kaizer with all her heart taking him along on all her adventures. Kasie qualified to go to the College National finals in 2009. Kasie loved horses and continued riding as time would permit.

After graduating from college where she earned a teaching degree, Kasie taught business classes at the Buhl High School for several years.