Obituary: Kasie Becker

January 29, 1985—June 21, 2020
Kasie went to join her Heavenly Father on Father’s Day June 21, 2020 after a long fought battle with breast cancer. Kasie is a cherished child of Christ who loved our Lord and Savior. Those who knew Kasie will remember her passion for sharing our Savior’s truth, grace, and mercy in an inspiring and encouraging way to everyone she had an opportunity to have a conversation with.
Kasie Lynn Roe was born on January 29, 1985 in Twin Falls to Joe and Janet Roe. Kasie was active in sports at an early age, and developed a natural talent for girls’ rodeo events, participating in five events from the early age of 8. Kasie graduated from Kimberly High School in 2003. Kasie qualified to go to the national high schools finals in rodeo in 2001 and 2002. Kasie attended the College of Southern Idaho and then went on to Idaho State University participating on the rodeo teams at both schools. Kasie’s son Kaizer was born in 2007. Kasie embraced being a single mom and loved Kaizer with all her heart taking him along on all her adventures. Kasie qualified to go to the College National finals in 2009. Kasie loved horses and continued riding as time would permit.
After graduating from college where she earned a teaching degree, Kasie taught business classes at the Buhl High School for several years.
In the fall of 2014 Kasie was introduced by friends at Calvary Chapel Buhl to the love of her life, Weston Becker. Kasie was diagnosed with breast cancer in October 2014. Weston embraced Kasie’s medical diagnosis and was determined “SHE” was for him, no matter what the battle and storms they would face due to the cancer. They were married on November 25, 2014. Kasie had surgery in December 2014 to remove the cancer and they discovered at that time, God had blessed them with a pregnancy. Following the birth of Elizabeth in August 2015, they were then blessed with the addition of Abigail in September 2016 and then Joshua in January 2018.
Kasie had a radiant smile, love for others and incredible love for our Savior Jesus Christ. Kasie had formed a special bond with Pam Howard in 2007 shortly after Kaizer was born. Pam’s love for the Lord poured into Kasie. Over the years, Kasie’s faith grew as Pam continued to nurture and minister to Kasie.
Kasie is survived by her husband Weston, her children, Kaizer, Elizabeth, Abigail and Joshua Becker, her brother Jared Roe, her parents, Joe and Janet Roe, and her grandmothers, Donna Roe and Arlene Rosa as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family will have a celebration of life ceremony at Calvary Chapel Buhl, 1004 Burley Ave, Buhl, Idaho on June 29, 2020 at 10 a.m. Funeral directions are being made by Rosenau Funeral Home. Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories at www.rosenaufuneralhome.com.
The celebration ceremony will be streamed live by Calvary Chapel Buhl on YouTube. The recorded ceremony will also be available for viewing later on YouTube.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that those who wish to express sympathy consider making a contribution to The Kasie Becker Scholarship Fund that has been established at First Federal Savings Bank. The funds placed in this account will be used to fund the future costs of Kasie’s Children’s Christian Education.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.