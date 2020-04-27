Obituary: Karleen Hale Musgrave

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

November 26, 1935—April 23, 2020

Karleen Hale Musgrave passed away peacefully at Life Care Center of Longmont on April 23, 2020 in Longmont, Colo., at the age of 84.

Karleen is survived by nieces and nephews, and their posterity. She is preceded in death by her parents and siblings (Jerry Hale, Larry Hale, and Darleen Roman).

Karleen was born on November 26, 1935 in Rupert, Idaho to Doyle and Remedios Hale. She graduated from Rupert High School. She married, and after a divorce returned to Idaho. Although she did not have kids of her own, she was active in the lives of her nieces and nephews. They remember her as a kind aunt who encouraged them to pursue their goals. She lovingly referred to her great great nephews as “little rascals”.

Karleen was a dedicated employee at Idaho Power for over 30 years. She was a skilled bowler. She loved playing cards (Tonk/31) with her friends, with whom she also travelled to Hawaii and Mexico. She also loved gardening and had a gorgeous yard and beds of roses. Karleen spent most of her life in Idaho but had lived in Colorado for the last 5 years to be closer to one of her great nephews and his family.

Karleen’s graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls. Due to COVID-19 restrictions the graveside can be viewed on White Mortuary’s Facebook page or by visiting www.whitemortuary.com on Karleen’s obit page. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date for family and friends. Condolences and memories can be shared by visiting www.whitemortuary.com. The family would like to thank the staff at Life Care Center of Longmont for their loving care.

