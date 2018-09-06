Subscribe for 33¢ / day

June 3, 1957 – September 3, 2018

Karla Louise McRoberts, age 61, passed away peacefully on Monday morning, September 3, 2018 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Twin Falls, ID after a brave battle with cancer. She was born June 3, 1957 in Twin Falls to Fred and Betty Wright McRoberts and raised in Richfield with her three siblings. She married Kelly Warren September 29, 1973 and had four children. Karla enjoyed bird watching and gardening at her home in Richfield, cooking for family and friends, and sewing—including many home-made toys and two of her daughters’ wedding dresses.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father, a sister-in-law, and two brothers-in-law. She is survived by her siblings Karen (Keith) Kennison, Mike (Roberta) McRoberts, Gayle (Gene) Shelley; her children Karla (Robert) Rogers, Mike (Sam) Warren, Betty (Patrick) Jones, Jennifer (Brian) White, and sixteen grandchildren.

Family, friends, and others whose lives Karla touched, are invited to the Demaray Funeral Service, 404 W. B St. in Shoshone, Tuesday, September 11 for a viewing at 1:00 pm. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the Richfield Cemetery, Richfield, Idaho with a reception at Richfield Senior Center to follow.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

To share a memory of Karla or to offer condolences to Karla’s family please visit www.demarayfuneralservice.com

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Obituary: Karla Louise McRoberts
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments