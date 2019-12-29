Obituary: Karla Ernestine Meier

March 24, 1959 - December 24, 2019
Karla Ernestine Meier, 60, was born March 24, 1959 to the most wonderful parents, Leo and Rose Meier and left this world to spend Christmas with Jesus, December 24, 2019. Karla attended Clover Trinity Lutheran School, Buhl High School, and Boise State University.
She coached varsity volleyball and JV basketball at Capital High School and worked for the City of Boise for 40 years. Karla was humble and was adamant that there would be no bragging about her life accomplishments (of which there were many). She was a caring, giving spirit who touched countless lives. She loved to share her sense of humor and ornery ways with anyone just to make them smile. If you know Karla (that's Karla with a K!), you know she was on the competitive side. She worked hard, and played hard, and did not like to lose – even those nickel bets! This last competition was brutal, the battle with cancer. Karla fought hard and although it seems cancer seems to have won, Karla gets a high-five at the end! She is cancer-free and is with the Lord and Savior that gave her endless strength and determination throughout this battle. Karla's fight was courageous and relentless, she fought with grace and dignity, and she remained ever so faithful. She was an inspiration to all of us while an amazing life was cut way too short.
Karla was preceded in death by her Dad, Leo Meier, a brother, Myron (Hoss) Meier, brother-in-law, Rick Kruse, grandparents, and many aunts and uncles. She leaves behind her dear Mom, Rose Meier, sister, Junia Kruse, brother, Arlyn Meier, life-time family friend Mary Vogt, nephew, Jason Kruse, niece, Melissa (Kirk) Thayer and three great-nephews.
You have free articles remaining.
Karla was endearing to so many individuals and was blessed with the amazing, limitless support of friends who took this journey with her. A special, heartfelt thank you to these friends and family who were so generous and gracious during this challenging time.
A thought from Karla: “Every day is a gift. It is up to you how you unwrap it.”Karla and her family wish to thank all of the doctors, nurses, and medical staff at St. Luke's Hospital Boise, St. Luke's Cancer Institute (MSTI), and St. Luke's Hospice for their care and support. They are like her second family.
In lieu of flowers, please send your donations in memory of Karla to St. Luke's Cancer Institute (MSTI), St. Luke's Hospice or to Clover Christian School (3552 N 1825 E, Buhl, ID 83316).
Funeral arrangements are being made with Bella Vida Funeral Home. A celebration of Karla's life will be held at Bella Vida Funeral Home on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at 10:30 am. A private family inurnment will be held in Buhl, Idaho.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.