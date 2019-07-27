August 3, 1926—July 22, 2019
Karl Lewis Black, 92, our much loved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away Monday, July 22, in Burley, Idaho.
Karl was born August 3, 1926, to Arthur Myron Black and Hazel Emma Hanseen Black. He was the seventh of their nine children. Karl attended school in Eden where he enjoyed playing sports and graduated from Eden High School in 1944. He served as a Tech Sergeant in the U.S. Army during World War II, and while very proud of his military service, it was something he would rarely talk about. Upon completion of his military service he attended BYU, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Accounting. Karl went on to pass the CPA exam.
While attending BYU, he met Bonnie Bailey on a blind date at a New Year’s Eve dance. In his words he “fell head over heels” in love. They were married July 30, 1949, in Reno, Nevada, by a bishop that Karl was able to persuade to come home on his lunch hour to marry them. They were later sealed on June 27, 1951, in the Salt Lake Temple.
Karl and Bonnie moved to Hunt, Idaho, where they were one of the original homesteaders. Karl farmed along with his brothers and they were often found helping each other. In 1961, he decided it was time for a career change and began teaching school at Twin Falls Business College where he became co-owner. When CSI opened, Karl and his partner closed Twin Falls Business College and he went to work teaching at CSI. He loved his time teaching and went on to become the dean of finance and secretary/treasurer of the board of trustees.
He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He had many callings in the church, serving as Bishop of the Hunt Ward for 13 years, as well as serving on the stake high council and in the stake presidency of the Jerome Stake.
Karl was an avid fan of BYU sports and had season tickets to BYU football games for many years. In his spare time he enjoyed fishing, golfing and was an avid reader. While he enjoyed a few hobbies nothing was more important to him than family. He was a great role model to each of his children, teaching them by example the importance of family and service.
Karl was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Bonnie Bailey Black; his parents, Myron and Hazel; sisters, Enid McCauley and Lorene Lance; brothers, Ferrel, Golden, LaMar, Donald and Dan.
He is survived by his children, Karlyn (Jim) Ritchie of Hunt, Kathy (Del) Butler of Pocatello, Pat (Darwin) Bruning of Hunt, Mike (Kristine) Black and Kris (Ralph) Calder both of Springville, Utah; 20 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. He is also survived by his sister, Betty Lou Wright of Idaho Falls; and his sister-in-law, Shirley Bailey of Springville, Utah.
The family would like to express their gratitude and thanks to Dr. M. Cole Johnson for his care and friendship; Harrison’s Hope Hospice and Highland Estates Assisted Living for the special care they provided for our dad. Kathy, Mike and Kris would like to thank and express their appreciation to Dad’s special angels here on earth – daughters, Karlyn and Pat, for their constant care and devotion to our dad.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Silver and Gold Senior Center P.O. Box 331 Eden, ID 83325.
A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, July 29, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Hazelton Ward, located at 531 Middleton Ave., in Hazelton. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 30, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Hazelton Ward, where a viewing will be held from 10 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Bishop Ray Moon will be officiating. Burial will follow at the Hazelton Cemetery with military rites provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Organization.
Services are under the care of Rasmussen-Wilcon Funeral Home of Burley, Idaho.
