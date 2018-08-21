March 15, 1942 – August 19, 2018
Karen Marlene Fraley, age 76, beloved mother, wife, grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend, passed away at Saint Alphonsus Hospital in Boise, Idaho on August 19, 2018 to be with her Lord and Savior. She was born second of three children to Albert (Al) C. Eason and V. Lucille Eason in Emmett, Idaho on March 15, 1942. As a young girl, she and her family moved to Boise, Idaho and settled in a home built by her father on Heights Drive. Karen attended school at Longfellow Elementary School, North Junior High School and Boise High School, graduating in 1960. She attended Boise Junior College and transferred to University of Idaho where she joined the Pi Beta Phi Sorority, graduating Cum Laude with a Bachelor's Degree in Education in 1963. She later earned a Master's Degree from University of Idaho in School Administration in 1966.
After college, Karen married Michael (Mike) Roderick Glenn and assumed her first teaching job in Spokane, Washington. Immediately afterward, Karen taught at Garfield Elementary in Boise and Washington Elementary in Twin Falls and then supervised student teachers for the University of Idaho. On June 1, 1974, Karen married James (Jim) Franklin Fraley with whom she spent the rest of her life. She was the District Curriculum Director for the Buhl and Jerome School District, President of the Idaho Council of the International Reading Association, and Region IV Teacher Center Facilitator for Idaho State University. Karen later simultaneously served as Title 1, Curriculum and Professional Development Coordinators for the Jerome School District. Karen was an advocate for all students and believed they should have the opportunity to graduate from high school and personally developed the Jerome Night School and Summer Kindergarten programs and the Twin Falls High School for Pregnant Teens, both of which served at-risk students in a seven-district consortium. Karen later moved to the Idaho State Department of Education where she directed the Character Education and School-to-Work initiatives. Karen ended her extensive years in education by serving as a consultant for Southern Regional Education Board (SREB) assisting state schools throughout the nation in offering rigorous and relevant content across the curricula.
Karen and Jim raised three children, son Michael (Angie) and daughters Camille and JuliAnne (Jeremy). Karen was loved by her four grandchildren, Isabella Fraley, Savannah Fraley, Jackson Bronner and Sophia Bronner.
While Karen made significant educational contributions throughout the state, she was also an active member of the Twin Falls Nazarene Church, serving as Sunday School and Vacation Bible School teacher and any other task the church needed. With all of Karen's numerous accomplishments, she would say that her greatest achievement was a dedicated mother raising her children and helping raise grandchildren. Karen spent many years as a room mother, in the stands of softball, baseball, and basketball games, and in the audience of plays, dance performances and music recitals. She proudly claimed a permanent spot on the beach at Pilgrim Cove in McCall from hours of watching kids, grandkids, nieces and nephews swim, paddle board and perform tricks off the docks. After retiring, Karen helped organize both Fraley and Eason family reunions and loved to spend her time at the family cabin or on Payette Lake in McCall, Idaho.
Karen is survived by her husband Jim and three children, Michael (Mike), Camille and JuliAnne (Juli), brother William (Bill) Eason and her grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother Robert (Bob) and parents Al and Lucille Eason.
A Celebration of Karen's Life will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, August 25, 2018 at the Eagle Church of the Nazarene located at 1001 W. State St. Eagle, ID 83616.
In lieu of flowers and to honor the memory of Karen, the family suggests gifts to the Karen M. Fraley Memorial Education Fund at the University of Idaho. Please send gifts to:
Karen M. Fraley Memorial Education Fund-MY323
c/o University of Idaho Foundation
875 Perimeter Drive – MS 3143
Moscow, ID 83844-3143
