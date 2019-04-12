{{featured_button_text}}
Obituary: Karen Lockwood
Ruby Aufderheide

Karen Lockwood

July 1, 1946—April 11, 2019

Karen Kay Lockwood, 72, of Hansen passed away April 11th surrounded by family. Preceded in death by her parents Gene and Elaine Lockwood and a brother Larry Lockwood. Survived by her siblings: Karol (Larry) Wright, Kathy (Mark) Lockwood, Dave (Cheryl) Lockwood, and Jerry (Gwenda) Lockwood. Children Gene (Janine) Denney; Bill Denney – Adam Denney, Iann (Chelsie) Denney – Mya and Beckum, Debbie Denney – Nick Williams; Chris (Tawny) Valleau – Chase Valleau, Alyssa (Dalton) Hart – Grayson and Caroline, Delaney Valleau , and Amy Valleau- Mariah Bankhead, Justice Anderson and Keenan Satterwhite. Born July 1, 1946 in Wendell to Gene and Elaine Lockwood. She spent nearly her entire life in Idaho where she enjoyed spending time outdoors. Nothing brought her more joy than her children, except her grandchildren, and she loved attending her kids and grandkids sporting events. She enjoyed a good game of pool and had a flare for dancing. She was a voracious reader, loved poetry, and was a master at crossword puzzles.

The family welcomes anyone wishing to join them in a celebration of life, which will be held Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m., at the Senior Center in Kimberly at 310 Main St. N Kimberly.

Karen had a lifelong love of pets so in lieu of flowers please consider donating in her name to the Humane Society of Twin Falls.

