Obituary: Karen Kelty Sasser

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

December 1, 1951—May 26, 2020

Karen Kelty Sasser, 68, of Twin Falls, ID passed away on May 26, 2020.

Karen was born on December 1, 1951 in Oceanside, California. She was the youngest of three daughters of George P. and Wanda I. Kelty.

Her father was in the Navy and the family moved frequently so she grew up in different locations in California and Washington. She and her two sisters enjoyed many summers on their grandparent’s farm in Clatskanie, OR. She graduated from Sunnyvale High School in Sunnyvale, CA in 1970.

She spent 4 years in England and she thoroughly enjoyed her time there and always wanted to go back. Her dream was to live in Scotland at some point.

Karen became a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in January 2001.

On August 10, 2001, she married her sweetheart, Eldon Sasser in Bellevue, Washington. They lived in Madras, Oregon for a few years and then made the move to Twin Falls, Idaho.

Karen loved animals and loved her pets, Taters, Scallops, and Sera. She will truly be missed by Eldon, her dog Sera, her family, and dear friends.