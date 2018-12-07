Obituary: Kara Dawn (Coon) Hauser

March 19, 1978—December 6, 2018
Kara Dawn (Coon) Hauser, 40, returned to her heavenly home on December 6, 2018 at the Huntsman Cancer Center in SLC, Utah. She was the 6th of 9 children born to Dale and Jeanne Coon on March 19, 1978 in Twin Falls, ID. She married her eternal companion, Del Hauser, in the Bountiful, Utah temple on March 10, 2000.
Kara attended the Filer schools where she was an avid sports fan and participant in multiple sports. She attended CSI and ISU where she earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education. She was a patient, caring teacher. Her loving husband and sweet children were the pride and joy of her life. Kara spent many cherished hours with her family enjoying outdoor activities, especially if it involved water. She called her children “water babies.” She was always faithful in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had a strong testimony of our Savior, Jesus Christ.
Kara is survived by her husband, Del Hauser; her children, Karter, Kenya, Branson, and Brooklyn; her parents, Dale and Jeanne Coon; her siblings, Brett (Monica) Coon, Bart (Kari) Coon, Kammie (Scott) Wirick, Brian (Tiffany) Coon, Karla (Tyler) Farnsworth, Brock (Artina) Coon, Kallie (Mark) Saxton, and Kristen (Devon) Ralphs.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 10, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Rock Springs, Wyo. The address is 3315 White Mountain Blvd. There will be a viewing that morning from 9:30-10:45. A graveside dedicatory prayer will be Tuesday, December 11 at 11:00 am at the Filer, ID cemetery.
Anyone wishing to send flowers, please have them at the church by 9:00 am. To leave condolences visit www.serenityfhs.com . Services are under the direction of Serenity Funeral Home of Utah 801-599-5220.
