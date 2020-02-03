September 20, 1968—January 29, 2020
TWIN FALLS – Kandee Elizabeth Waters returned home to her Father in Heaven on January 29, 2020, at the age of 51 years old.
Kandee is welcomed to her heavenly home by her grandparents, Tom and Beth Teeter; grandfather, Jack Erickson; two uncles; and two cousins.
Kandee is survived by her loving parents, Dennis and Pauline (Teeter) Erickson; grandmother, Katherine Erickson; three brothers, Ken (Nicole) Erickson, Carnell Erickson, and Lavelle (Nicole) Erickson; and many nieces and nephews.
Kandee was born on September 20, 1968, in Fort Smith, Arkansas. She attended and graduated early from Raft River High School in 1986. That year, Kandee married Jay Waters Jr (later divorced) and found her life calling as a mother and, eventually, a grandmother. They settled in Albion to raise their children, where both Jay and Kandee had a passion for serving others through the volunteer emergency response units.
You have free articles remaining.
Kandee will be forever missed by her three children, Jay Waters III, Krystal Waters and Kaitlyn Waters. Kandee was a mother, confidant, lifeline and support system for her children. It is impossible to explain the bond Kandee had created with her six grandchildren, Hali, Kannon, Kaizin, Ely, Jay IV and Paityn. Kandee immensely enjoyed the time spent with her grandchildren and would have sleep-overs and hang-outs weekly. Her grandchildren enjoyed the time spent with Grandma Kandee doing anything and everything imaginable together. They regularly spent time at parks feeding ducks and geese, rode bikes, went shopping for new toys, hosted pizza parties, traveled to her parents’ ranch in Almo, and, Kandee and her grandchildren were regulars at Dutch Bros. Kandee truly lived for her grandchildren. She credited them for her sobriety and expressed her love, gratitude and hope to them daily. Kandee believed all temptation and weakness could be overcome if you just found the right reasons.
Along with endless amounts of time spent with her family, Kandee also enjoyed collecting old era glass. Her collection included everything from four foot colored vases to quarter-sized knickknacks; and anything in between. Kandee was a loud voice within the organ transplant community after donating her liver to her then six-month-old nephew in April of 2000. When Gabe (nephew) was old enough to ask why his aunt agreed to donate, she was quoted saying, “I wanted you to have life! To go through kindergarten, graduate high school, go to college, and have a family of your own.” That was the way Kandee approached all of her relationships. Whether family, friend or stranger, Kandee did her best to help others experience life.
Kandee’s family would like to express their deepest gratitude for the outpouring of love and support. It is overwhelming, yet completely apparent how many lives Kandee had touch in her short time here with us.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Almo. Burial will be in Sunny Cedar Rest Cemetery.
Friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and at the church on Saturday, from 10 until 10:45 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.