RUPERT—Kalvin Winfield Miller was born September 19, 1951 to Winfield Miller and Minnie VanCampen Miller in Missoula, Montana. He spent his early years in the beautiful mountainous region of western Montana in the small town of Plains. He enjoyed fishing and hunting with his father, as well as accompanying him to the woods and being part of the logging crew. He continued working as a logger in Montana and later as a dry land farmer with his father in Garrison, North Dakota. After his father passed away when Kalvin was just 21, he attended Montana State University where he met Pamella Grant, who introduced him to the Truth as it is in Jesus. He accepted the Truth and professed to walk with God. Kalvin and Pamella were married on November 22, 1975.
After graduating from MSU in 1976 with a degree in Agricultural Economics, Kalvin and Pam moved to Rupert, Idaho to begin farming with Pam’s family. He spent his working years on the farm growing his business, raising black Angus cattle on his KM Angus Ranch, and enjoying the agricultural lifestyle. Kalvin was a soft-spoken, gentle, and caring man you could count on to help you at any time. A man of few words, Kalvin spoke through the life that he lived. He loved to be amongst people he cared for the most, as he had since his days of logging with his father.
Kalvin suffered a heart attack on February 16, 2019, and on June 12, 2019, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his close family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Winfield and Minnie Miller. He is survived by his wife, Pamella and her parents, Doug and Clarice Grant; his son, Kenyon (Julie) Miller of Middleton, Idaho, and their children, Korbin, Weston, and Jaxon; his son, Ryan (Malia) Miller of Declo, Idaho, and their children, Kamea and Kenzi; his daughter, Suzanne (Shane) Kleppen of Plentywood, Montana, and their children, Kalia, Kinley, and Adrie; his sister, Karen (Ron) Coleman of White Sulphur Springs, Montana, and their children, Jim, Robert and Gabriel and their families; his sister, Lana (Curt) Carney of Athol, Idaho, and their children, Tara, Aislinn, and Rylan and their families; and a host of Friends.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the Rupert Stake Center, located at 324 E. 18th St., in Rupert. Burial will follow at the Rupert Cemetery. The family expresses their sincere appreciation for the use of the Rupert Stake Center and the congregation’s hospitality. Friends and family may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Tuesday preceding the funeral at the Rupert Stake Center.
Kalvin’s life, light, and faith in God are an encouragement and example to all, and he will surely be missed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.