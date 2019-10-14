Obituary: Kalis Shannon Tompkins

May 8, 1927—October 11, 2019
On Friday October 11, 2019, Kalis Shannon Tompkins, loving father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 92.
Kalis was born on May 8, 1927 in Los Angeles, California to Rena Marie Kalis and Rupert Shannon Tompkins. He spent the majority of his memories in Big Bear Lake, California, where he could tell you some of the most amazing stories (like being the youngest horse thief). Kalis joined the Navy in his early 20’s shortly after World War II. He then married the love of his life, Virginia Pearl “Cookie” Cook on May 4th, 1952, and they would come to have three children. He and Virginia finally made the big move to Twin Falls, Idaho where he continues to be active in AA, gaining a great amount of friends and earning his 53-year chip. He was passionate about learning, reading, and classic cars. He also loved listening to music, having Frank Sinatra play over the record player every night during dinner. Kalis was a very kind and gentle soul who had an exceptional view of life. He was quick-witted and made everyone laugh with his dry sense of humor.
Kalis is preceded in death by Rupert (father), Rena (mother), Virginia (wife), and Marjorie (sister-in-law.)
Kalis is survived by his three children, David Tompkins of Spokane, Washington, Shannon Carter and Lisa (Earl McAdams) both of Twin Falls, Idaho, Randy Cook (Janice Cook) of Pasco, Washington, five grandchildren, Rena (Shane Kelsey), Kaila Carter, and Roxanne, Sarah, and Alex Rostamian, and one great grandson, Haydyn Shannon Carter.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. Twin Falls, Idaho.
